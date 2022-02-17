Vulnerable Doncaster hospital patients benefiting from new hi-tech scanner

Windermere, a 20-bed ward on Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Tickhill Road Hospital site, care for a number of older people who have either a functional or organic mental health condition, with some having additional physical health problems.

Patients suffering from urinary concerns have in the past needed district nurses or the continence team to see them, or in some cases a visit to Doncaster Royal Infirmary to assess the problem.

But now a £6,510 ultrasound bladder scanner, funded by RDaSH’s charitable funds, enables a quick and painless physical assessment to be carried out without the patient having to leave the ward.

Jo Clark with the new bladder scanner

Jo Clark, Windermere’s specialist physical health nurse, said: “The process is similar to the ultrasound scans that mums-to-be have of their baby. In this case we are able to get a detailed picture of the patient’s bladder to check if they are having difficulty passing urine.

“Patients can be examined quickly and if they need any treatment, it can be promptly carried out to minimise their discomfort. The scanner is a fantastic addition to the ward, it’s readily available for our patients and is saving the NHS time and money in avoidable hospital visits and other clinical time.

“All nursing staff, plus some nursing assistants and student nurses based on the ward, have been trained to use the scanner to ensure it can be used day or night when required, not just when certain colleagues are available.”