Storm Eunice: Doncaster braced for 100mph winds as red warning issued across UK

The Met Office has put parts of south-west England and south Wales on red alert, meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris.

Storm Eunice has been predicted to cause significant disruption and comes hot on the heels of Storm Dudley.

Damage to homes, train cancellations and power cuts are also likely.

Storm Eunice has been upgraded to red in parts of the UK.

A lower amber warning for wind remains in place for the rest of Wales and most of England including Doncaster.

The warning starts at 5am on Friday and runs until 9pm on the same day.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.

“There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life

“Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

“Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

“There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

“Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, and flooding of some coastal properties seems likely.

“It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.”