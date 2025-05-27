Union claims 'disgraceful' Doncaster Cheswold Park Hospital ‘two tier workforce’ must end

Claims have been made that a staff member at Doncaster Cheswold Park Hospital had to return to work against her doctor’s advice after suffering miscarriage complications due to being treated as a second-class employee.

South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust refused to give the woman, who it employs, sick pay so she had to return to duties to avoid financial hardship despite not being fit to work, according to Unite union.

Workers at Cheswold Park, which provides mental health services, were employed by private health provider Riverside until late 2024 when they were transferred to the NHS.

Despite now being NHS employees, the trust is refusing to update the medical and non-medical workers’ bare minimum contracts. This has created a two-tier workforce at the hospital as new employees, as well as those moving from other parts of the trust, are on NHS contracts that provide fairer pay and terms and conditions.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This case is absolutely sickening - the trust’s leadership should hang their heads in shame for allowing it to happen.

“The creation of a two-tier workforce at Cheswold Park is totally unacceptable. Unite will not rest until it is brought to an end.”

More than 170 workers have launched a collective grievance against the trust over its refusal to give them NHS contracts. It has responded to the grievance with non-committal and opaque answers about the possibility of updating the contracts at an undisclosed point in the future.

The trust is also trying to take advantage of the contract disparities to make redundancies of long serving and dedicated staff on the cheap.

It is looking to remove former Riverside roles that do not have equivalents in the NHS. However, it is keeping staff on the former contracts so that it can get away with paying them the minimum amount of statutory redundancy pay, rather than the fairer redundancy terms they would be entitled to on NHS terms and conditions.

Unite regional officer Chris Rawlinson said: “The trust’s behaviour towards these workers is totally immoral. There is no excuse for treating them as second-class employees and trying to deny long serving and dedicated staff fair redundancy packages. Unite will not allow the trust to kick this issue into the long grass – we will back these workers every step of the way.”

South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said: “Following a decision by the owners of Cheswold Park Hospital to exit the adult secure inpatient services market, we were asked by NHS England to take over the running of Cheswold Park.

"Our first priority throughout the transition was to ensure that patients and staff were fully supported and could remain at the hospital whilst returning it to a stable financial position. We continue to provide support, both to our patients and the staff that care for them, as we improve the quality of care that is provided.

“In respect of staff terms and conditions we have always followed our legal obligations and continue to do so. We have not in any way changed the terms and conditions of employment of staff who have transferred over to the Trust. We are committed to moving all staff over to NHS terms and conditions as soon as it is practically possible and the financial position supports the move.

“We do not accept the position as described by Unite as it does not accurately reflect the situation in Cheswold Park, nor acknowledge the support being provided to staff at the hospital. We have been working closely with our union colleagues, including Unite, on the transfer of staff to the Trust and will continue to do so.”