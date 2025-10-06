The GP surgeries in South Yorkshire with 'very helpful' GP receptionists according to patients

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:09 BST

Patients in South Yorkshire have had their say on how they feel their GP receptionist team is performing ☎

Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences with their GP reception teams across South Yorkshire.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in South Yorkshire where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

There were 368 survey forms sent out to patients at Darton Health Centre in Darton, Barnsley, and the response rate was 36%. 83% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 17% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

1. Darton Health Centre - Darton, Barnsley

There were 388 survey forms sent out to patients at Monk Bretton Health Centre in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, and the response rate was 27%. 83% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 13% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

2. Monk Bretton Health Centre - Monk Bretton, Barnsley

There were 299 survey forms sent out to patients at Kingswell Surgery PMS Practice in Penistone, and the response rate was 34%. 80% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 17% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

3. Kingswell Surgery PMS Practice - Penistone

There were 250 survey forms sent out to patients at Broomhill Surgery in Sheffield, and the response rate was 40%. 74% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 23% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

4. Broomhill Surgery - Sheffield

