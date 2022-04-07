The Dome to host Aurora cancer charity fashion show
An inspiring evening of glamorous models showcasing fabulous fashion in aid of a local cancer support charity is coming to The Dome.
The Aurora team, who have all been touched by cancer, will be raising money for the Aurora charity by strutting their stuff on the runway in a series of impressive outfits.
The show, which have a sign language interpreter, starts at 7pm but guests are welcome to browse and buy at the trader’s stall from 6pm.
Aurora is a local charity providing free cancer support at centres and online in Bassetlaw, Doncaster and Mexborough.
Set up to help patients who have a diagnosis of cancer feel better about themselves, the centres offer indulgent and pampering experiences to boost a patient’s confidence and make them feel great.
Chris Hone, head of commercial development at The Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust which is hosting the event, said: “We can’t wait to host the Aurora Fashion Show at The Dome for what will be a wonderful evening filled with fashion and inspiration.
“Aurora is a charity that does such important work in providing help and special experiences, from emotional support to beauty therapy, for those living with cancer. The fashion show is a great opportunity to celebrate some of those people and at the same time raise money for a very worthy cause.”
The DCLT Aurora Fashion Show is on Friday, May 6. Tickets cost from £12.50 each and to book tickets or for more information about what’s coming up at The Dome and other DCLT venues, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on
For more information about Aurora, visit: www.aurorawellbeing.org.uk