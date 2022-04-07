The Dome to host Aurora cancer charity fashion show

An inspiring evening of glamorous models showcasing fabulous fashion in aid of a local cancer support charity is coming to The Dome.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 2:05 pm

The Aurora team, who have all been touched by cancer, will be raising money for the Aurora charity by strutting their stuff on the runway in a series of impressive outfits.

The show, which have a sign language interpreter, starts at 7pm but guests are welcome to browse and buy at the trader’s stall from 6pm.

Aurora is a local charity providing free cancer support at centres and online in Bassetlaw, Doncaster and Mexborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Models at a previous Aurora fashion show

Set up to help patients who have a diagnosis of cancer feel better about themselves, the centres offer indulgent and pampering experiences to boost a patient’s confidence and make them feel great.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster counts down to Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a whole host of even...

Chris Hone, head of commercial development at The Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust which is hosting the event, said: “We can’t wait to host the Aurora Fashion Show at The Dome for what will be a wonderful evening filled with fashion and inspiration.

“Aurora is a charity that does such important work in providing help and special experiences, from emotional support to beauty therapy, for those living with cancer. The fashion show is a great opportunity to celebrate some of those people and at the same time raise money for a very worthy cause.”

The DCLT Aurora Fashion Show is on Friday, May 6. Tickets cost from £12.50 each and to book tickets or for more information about what’s coming up at The Dome and other DCLT venues, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on

For more information about Aurora, visit: www.aurorawellbeing.org.uk

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

AuroraDoncasterBassetlawMexborough