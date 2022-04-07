Doncaster counts down to Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a whole host of events planned

Beacon lighting, a two day young people’s music and arts festival, tree planting, a variety of exhibitions at local heritage buildings, and as part of the Jubilee weekend (2-5 June), the town centre will host the Big Jubilee lunch on 5 June coinciding with the popular Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival packed with lots of entertainment, attractions and food and drink galore!

As part of the celebrations, a competition has also been launched to find Doncaster’s very own Town Crier, open to anyone over the age of 18.

For more detail on how to apply, head over to the Visit Doncaster webpage The deadline is Friday, April 8.

Lots of events to mark the celebration

Communities may also be looking at holding their own street parties to mark the Jubilee.

Anyone planning on organising a street party, are asked to contact the council by Friday 6th May to apply to have their road closed.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: "The borough has built up a solid reputation over the years for hosting events with our residents and businesses truly entering into the spirit.

"You only have to look at the warm welcomes that the Tour de Yorkshire and UCI received here or the incredibly popular Pride events to see that Doncaster really knows how to put on vibrant, fun-packed events for all.

"Our Platinum Jubilee celebrations are no exception with lots planned and plenty of opportunities for residents, businesses and community groups to get into the spirit."

Mayor Jones added: "I'm very much looking forward to the activities getting underway and also the planting of trees as part of the Queen's Green Canopy.

"This supports the borough's drive to tackle climate change and boost environmental wellbeing.

"It will also involve school children across the borough who we know are immensely passionate about creating a greener future for all."

Here’s a snapshot of the some of the events coming up:

Beacon Lighting – Thursday June 2: In the town centre, two main beacons will be lit both at the Mansion House and Sir Nigel Gresley Square. The Square will also host Jubilee Live with entertainment and a large screen to show television coverage of national events. At the official coordinated lighting of the beacons, a piper will play ‘Diu Regnare’ in celebration to the Queen.

Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival – The Platinum Edition – June 2-5: This year’s Delicious Doncaster will be extended to include the Jubilee events. A wide variety of entertainment will be taking place over the weekend and throughout the town centre from the market to Sir Nigel Gresley Square where there will be live music and food and drink galore.

The many activities and attractions include the Doncaster Jubilee Bake Off competition (Thursday 2) and a large screen showing the Jubilee TV coverage (June 2-5) .

The cookery theatre will return throughout the four day festival with appearances from celebrity chefs including Ainsley Harriott (June 3), Rustie Lee and Jonny Marsh (June 4) and there will be over 30 food traders in addition to established market traders.

The Big Jubilee Lunch will be held on 5th June with the opportunity to come together for a large town centre street party with traders supplying speciality foods for the day.

Young people’s Music and Arts Festival: Doncaster Music Education Hub and Doncaster Cultural Education Partnership are working together to create a music and arts festival.

This will take place on May 27-28 in Sir Nigel Gresley Square and also at CAST, The Point and Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

For more information, visit Doncaster Countdowns to Platinum Jubilee Celebrations