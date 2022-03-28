Talking therapy gave Doncaster mum-of-two who feared for her safety a ‘new life’

She got in touch with a talking therapies service, and since her first counselling session hasn’t looked back, in fact her future is now looking positive and bright and one days she hopes to get a book published.

Sarah, aged 57, contacted the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies Service (IAPT), run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, known as RDaSH for short, and says ‘they’ve given me a new life’.

Sarah, a mum-of-two, was found to be suffering from anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder after suffering a traumatic incident in the past and a relationship breakdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Dibb with Lynn Hall from RDaSH

“I’ve had a long term affair with anxiety,” said Sarah, a painter and aspiring author.

“I was up at night, not sleeping, checking everywhere. I was checking no-one was in the garden, behind the back door. It was a vicious circle.

“After the second Covid-19 lockdown, I realised I had a problem,” she added.

“I couldn’t sit and read or watch TV. I had a constant fear inside. Everything was good in my life yet I was living with this daily fear.

"Every day I would get up and wonder how I would get through the day. I decided I had to do something. I needed help.”

That’s when she contacted the Doncaster IAPT team, who offer counselling for a range of conditions from depression, PTSD, stress and anxiety to low mood.

“I received 17 counselling sessions,” explained Sarah. “I knew once I started the therapy that I’d have at least 12-14 sessions to help me. It was a massive relief.

“I never knew there could be a service so caring and professional,” she said. “I received Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) and it works! I owe my life to the IAPT team, I really do.

"I now feel wonderful every day. I am so grateful for everything. Not only has it transformed my life, it’s benefited my husband and my children.”

To watch Sarah on video click https://youtu.be/rMQHivw6Uis

Anyone needing help and support for anxiety, depression, low mood, PTSD, stress and other similar mental health conditions should call 01302 565556 or self refer by visiting iapt.rdash.nhs.uk