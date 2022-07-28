South Yorkshire NHS staff await results after being nominated for a prestigious award

RDaSH provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.

Parents + eClinics app was developed during the COVID-19 lockdown and enables parents and carers of children and young people aged up to 19 to discuss confidential growing up worries with a healthcare professional via a chat service on their smartphone or laptop.

It has been shortlisted for the Technology and Data in Nursing category.

The team’s Vaccination Hub, which opened on the Trust’s Tickhill Road site in Doncaster last year, has also been shortlisted

Leana Gater, from RDaSH, said: “The app provides another way for residents to contact us without having a face-to-face appointment.

"It allows a parent or carer to seek discreet advice and support whilst sitting in their own home, at a convenient time, without having to have a verbal conversation,

so It is particularly useful for our deaf community.”

The Grounded Research team has previously won the Nursing Times Clinical Research Nursing Award in 2019 for its work on increasing access to research for patients and carers and for its work with patient research ambassadors.

The Nursing Times award winners will be announced at a showcase event which is due to take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.