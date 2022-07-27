Rising Covid cases create 'difficult start' to summer for NHS in Doncaster

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the number of people being treated for coronavirus in hospital in Doncaster had been growing in recent weeks.

A spokesman said: “At present, we are caring for 70 patients with COVID-19.

“Throughout the past number of days and weeks, the Trust has cared for an increasing number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Covid cases are rising in Doncaster once more.

"This also follows a similar rise in infection rates amongst colleagues which in turn has created some staffing challenges and finally the weather has contributed its own wrinkles, making for a difficult start to the summer for the Trust.

“All of this taken together has also created lots of activity for our Emergency Departments, as we are seeing the traditional warm weather attendances for related injuries and illnesses in addition to COVID-19 presentation - a huge thank you to this team for their hard work.

"Please, as ever, only use this service if you need urgent care and treatment, ensuring we are able to care for those who need us most.

“Team DBTH have responded magnificently as usual, working in what are very uncomfortable conditions in the recent heat wave, particularly as we have had to bring back masking in every area of the Trust in response to rising COVID-19 transmission.