They belong to a lost and lonely teddy bear separated from its owner, possibly following a spell in hospital or after accompanying them to an NHS appointment in Rotherham, Doncaster or North Lincolnshire.

It was found in an old locker brought to the waste disposal compound at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) headquarters site in Doncaster.

Search for the owner of this bear

“The Trust provides services at many bases in South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire and the locker could have come from any one of them. It’s a very expensive, well looked after bear, with what looks like a message on one of its paws,” said Alison Pearce from RDaSH.

“There could be an equally sad owner out there who is missing their bear, so we want to reunite them.”

If you think the bear is yours and can give a good description of it, please email Alison at [email protected] with details.