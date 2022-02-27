Doncaster beauty salon at centre of police fraud probe is stripped out

South Yorkshire Police last week announced they were investigating two Doncaster based firms, Beau Aesthetics and Filtr’d Doncaster, who had been operating out of premises in Beckett Road.

Over the weekend, dozens of black bin bags full of rubbish have been removed from the building – a former hairdressing salon - and left dumped outside.

The investigation is understood to centre on a beauty training provider called Hannah Kendall after it emerged that certificates issued to trainees learning a number of roles in the beauty business featured illegal and unauthorised branding and are not accredited.

PIles of black bags filled with rubbish from the shutdown beauty business have been dumped outside the shop.

The premises have also been boarded up and social media accounts linked to both firms have also been deleted.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call from a member of the public alleging an incident of fraud had taken place in the Balby area of Doncaster.

“This allegation is being looked into and the investigation is in its very early stages.”

Meanwhile, accreditation provider The CPD group has also launched its own investigation over unauthorised branding and logos on certificates reportedly issued by Miss Kendall.

In a brief statement, a spokesman said: “The logo used on the certificate is not the logo we issue to Accredited CPD Providers or Accredited CPD Activities.

“We will pass this on to our legal department to issue a cease and desist instruction for the unauthorised use of our branding.”

There have been allegations that a number of young women have paid out hundreds of pounds for training courses and to receive the certificates, which one described as ‘not worth the paper it’s written on.”

When the Free Press contacted Miss Kendall for a statement in regard to the allegations, we received the following email, which was unsigned.

"On behalf of Hannah, I am emailing to advise of the current situation.

“Yesterday evening, Hannah had to clear her bank account out to people threatening her, who then arrived at her property later that evening with weapons, disturbing the peace and threatening her life.

"Due to this situation, the police are currently involved and a criminal investigation is under way.

“Hannah is not currently in possession of her phone whilst we gather all the evidence needed for the police.

“The police have seen all the evidence of Hannah’s qualifications / accreditations etc yesterday evening.

“Due to the threats to life persisting, if this is posted in the Free Press at this time we will be seeking legal action, due to the nature of the situation. We will not be commenting further until the police have done what they need to do.

"We appreciate your need for a story, and hope you appreciate my need for her life to be safe.”