Saxophone quartet bring joy to patients at Montagu Hospital with special live performance

Last month, patients within the Fred and Ann Green Rehabilitation Centre at Montagu Hospital were treated to a special live performance by a saxophone quartet, who travelled from Germany for the occasion.

The performance took place on the balcony of Rehab 2, where patients, colleagues, and relatives gathered to enjoy the uplifting event.

The quartet was led by Graham Ellis, brother of John Ellis, who is currently receiving care at Montagu Hospital.

John is a distinguished musician from Doncaster, leading his own orchestra and holding an MBE for his significant contributions to music. He has also had the honour of playing for Queen Elizabeth on two occasions.

The memorable afternoon was arranged by John and his family, with invaluable assistance from the Centre's Activities Coordinator, Michelle Chadwick.

Speaking after the event, John said that the event was his way of giving back, aiming to provide a pleasant and encouraging experience for all inpatients on their road to recovery.

Emily Woodward, Ward Manager, said: “What an absolute treat it was for our patients and colleagues to enjoy such a wonderful performance. Combined with the clement weather, the performance provided for a truly unforgettable afternoon. We are so grateful to the performers for their generosity and to John and everyone else who made it possible.”

The event was further enhanced by an afternoon tea, prepared and served by Michelle Chadwick.

Simon Brown, Deputy Chief Nurse, also expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are deeply thankful to the saxophone quartet for making the journey to perform for us.

“I also want to extend my sincere thanks to our colleagues for accommodating this event so seamlessly. It's these moments that truly define what we mean by patient-centred care and providing the best possible environment to aid with the healing and recovery process.”