Rising number of safeguarding concerns made over vulnerable adults in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK said some older people across England are being let down by a care system that has failed to protect them from abuse and neglect.

NHS Digital figures show 1,945 concerns of abuse were made about adults with care and support needs in Doncaster in the year to March.

This was up from 1,720 in 2020-21.

NHS Digital figures show 1,945 concerns of abuse were made about adults with care and support needs in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across England, 541,535 abuse concerns were raised last year – an increase of nine per cent% on the year before.

However, one local authority was unable to submit data in 2021-22 so this figure is an estimate.

Age UK said the "distressing" figures show that some older people in care are not being treated with respect or protected from abuse and neglect.

Charity Director Caroline Abrahams said: “Any abuse of older people is intolerable and there must be zero tolerance of any abuse whether through neglect, financial manipulation or physical or mental cruelty.

"These cases concern some of the most vulnerable members of our society, many of whom feel that they have no one to turn to for help.

"Care workers must adhere to the strict rules and procedures which are devised to help prevent problems such as abuse, poor management and neglect."

She added that staff shortages might be leaving some settings ill-equipped to provide safe care, with record vacancy rates for manager roles in care homes particularly worrying.

If councils believe an adult with care and support needs is experiencing or is at risk of abuse or neglect, they must carry out a Section 42 enquiry to determine whether they need to take action.

Doncaster Council completed 840 such enquiries in 2021-22 – up from 575 in 2020-21.

Raised in 49 per cent of enquiries, neglect and acts of omission was the most frequently mentioned reason last year.

The Department of Health and Social Care said: "The Government has made sure that across the country, the police, councils and NHS are working together to help protect vulnerable adults from abuse or other types of exploitation.

“Local authorities have a duty under the Care Act to carry out safeguarding enquiries where concerns have been raised and, following this, to take appropriate action to ensure that people are as safe as possible.”