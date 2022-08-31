Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight, officers in Doncaster put out and appeal to find the missing 69 year old, who they have named only as Karl.

He was last seen at 4pm on August 18 in the Wheatley area.

He is described as black, 6ft tall, of slim build and black hair. It is believed he may be wearing a black coat with a fur trim on the hood.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Karl's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 744 of 25 August 2022 when you get in touch.