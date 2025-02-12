The search has begun for around 25 people from across Doncaster to sit on a Citizens’ Jury which will play a vital role in shaping how the NHS uses patient data to help save lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative is being led by the new Yorkshire and Humber Secure Data Environment (SDE), a platform that stores health and care data from across the region on an unprecedented scale, adhering to the highest standards of security and privacy.

Only approved researchers working on approved projects can access and analyse the de-identified information, without it leaving the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of its Citizens’ Jury is a unique opportunity for individuals across the region to have their voices heard and directly influence the future of healthcare research and data use across the region and beyond.

Recruitment begins in Doncaster for first Citizens’ Jury to shape future of NHS. Picture : Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

Yorkshire and Humber SDE Director, Dr Phil Waywell, said the region was the first out of the 11 SDEs created across England to stage a Citizens’ Jury – a clear signal of its commitment to involve the public on every step of its journey.

He said: “Here in Yorkshire and the Humber, we stand on the verge of a new era of healthcare research and development.

“Becoming one of the NHS’s new regional SDEs generates a transformational opportunity for researchers to innovate in unparalleled ways to improve patient care and safety, reduce inequalities and enhance life chances for the 5.7m we serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet our SDE is not just a world-class research infrastructure – we are very much a listening one too.

“A Citizens’ Jury represents a true opportunity for people from all walks of life to make a real, tangible difference. It’s about ensuring decisions about data use aren’t made in isolation but are guided by the very communities they’ll impact. Every voice matters and every perspective counts.”

Its members, drawn from a diverse range of backgrounds to reflect the rich diversity of the region, will collaborate to explore complex topics, engage in meaningful dialogue, and reach conclusions to critical questions on patient data.

The process is designed to foster informed decision-making and ensure that all participants have the tools, information, and support they need to engage fully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS data has a long and proven history in saving lives, helping experts to analyse health issues which affect the population as a whole as well as smaller groups with rare conditions. It can also be used to assess the quality of current services or help to identify potential improvements.

Health researchers can also use NHS data to gain a deeper understanding of conditions and diseases and to identify life-saving medicines and treatments.

As well as payment and training, jury members will also hear from expert speakers, including academic researchers, policy specialists and advocates.

More information on how to apply can be found online here or by contacting [email protected]. Deadline for applications is Sunday February 23.