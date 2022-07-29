New research launch could improve the health of families and children across Doncaster

The study will invite pregnant women to consent to their baby’s routinely collected health data to be included in research studies.

The project is conducted using a partnership approach with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), who host the Principal Investigator role and are the Data Controller for the project.

The research is supported by the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University.

BaBi-D research team celebrate the launch of the study in the Rainbow Gardens at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, alongside are Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive (centre back), Dr Parveen Ali, Professor of Nursing (stood at the back row, second to last on the right) and Sam Debbage, Deputy Director of Education (stood at the back row, last on the right), at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Taking part in BaBi-D is voluntary and participants are free to withdraw at any time.

This research, like every research project undertaken, is checked to make sure it meets the highest scientific and ethical standards.

Appointed midwife to the study, Kerry Dooley said: “Following babies from birth through to childhood and onwards is a really powerful way of understanding the many influences that go on to shape our lives.

“This research will carry on the successful work by the Born in Bradford team, who have conducted many research studies involving data provided by local families.”

For families keen to get involved, more information will be shared on the Trust’s website and on social media in the coming months.

You can find out more about the study, or provide the team with your research ideas, on the dedicated Born and Bred in Doncaster website: www.dbth.nhs.uk/babi-d

*The BaBi network is part of a portfolio of research being driven by the Yorkshire and Humber Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) (https://www.arc-yh.nihr.ac.uk/) and supported by the National Institute of Health Research and adopted to their portfolio of studies.