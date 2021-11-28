Midwives set to run Doncaster 10k for the Maternity Bereavement Service

Midwife Alison Grundy is running the Doncaster 10K to raise money for the Maternity Bereavement Service, along with colleague Erin McNair.

Erin McNair and Alison Grundy, midwives at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), are raising money for the Trust’s Maternity Bereavement Service by running the Doncaster 10K.

Having successfully conquered the ‘Couch to 5K’ challenge, Erin had the bright idea to use her new hobby as a fundraising project to benefit bereavement facilities at DRI by taking part in the Doncaster 10K.

She signed up first, and then encouraged Alison to do the same.

The run itself takes place on 28 November 2021, with the course heading through the centre of Doncaster, past many spectators and local landmarks.

Alison said: “We hope to highlight the importance and comfort the new suite will bring to the mothers and families who sadly experience pregnancy loss.

"This is such a sad and challenging time and having a new facility will help parents have a place of privacy after experience such a profound loss.

“Matt Proctor and Rhian Morris, Specialist Bereavement Midwives at the Trust, have been working hard to make this vision come true. They have been taking on their own challenges in order to aid fundraising, but this is something I can confidently say each midwife, maternity support worker, and doctor in the Trust are passionate to improve. If we can raise some money towards this ambition, it’s one more step closer to achieving this goal.”

The introduction of the new bereavement suite will allow the team to create a shielded, peaceful environment where bereaved parents and their families can create memories with their baby in their own time. Plans are currently being drawn up for the area, and fundraising is now getting underway.

Alison said the unit will make a big difference. “Currently, bereaved parents must say goodbye to their little one on the central delivery suite,”

She said. “This means that, while they are off in a separate room, they are often among other women who are on the unit giving birth.

“The midwives at the DRI are amazing at supporting these women and families during their time of need, and we really take our care to heart, but an improved bereavement suite in the hospital would significantly improve the level of service we are able to deliver. For these women and families, the memories will be everlasting and it’s important we can make these as comfortable and precious as possible.”

The registration cost for the run was generously paid for by Erin and Alison, which has ensured that all funds raised go directly towards the creation of the bereavement suite. You can donate money to Erin and Alison on their Just Giving Page, which you can access: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-grundy2, or if you would like to get involved in fundraising for our hospitals, please contact the Communications Team on Tel: 01302 644244, email: [email protected] or head to http://www.dbth.nhs.uk/charity.