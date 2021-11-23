Staff and students set to raise funds for enterprise project in Doncaster 10k

This year’s race is due to take place on Sunday November 28 at Doncaster Racecourse and thanks to the Trust once again being named as a chosen charity other runners can help to support their fundraising campaign.

As well as the staff members from the Trust running on Sunday, 50 students from Communication Specialist College Doncaster will be walking the 10k this Friday.

Alexis Johnson, executive principal of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “We are so pleased that 18 members of staff will be taking part in the race on Sunday, and it is fantastic to see that 50 of our students will be walking the distance this Friday to help us to raise funds for our students Enterprise Project.

“The staff team from the Trust – nursery, school, college, children’s home and Aspire to Be employability service – have their running shoes ready!

“In 2020 I took part in the Doncaster 10k but due to covid restrictions I ran the race alone around our school field. There will no doubt be a real buzz for the runners of taking part in the event together this year.”

The Enterprise team at Communication Specialist College Doncaster, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, are fundraising to create a new café and shop area on site for the students to run. All money raised for the Trust via this event will go towards the project.

Jonathan Frary, from Curly’s Athletes, who run the Doncaster 10k said: “We’re so pleased to be working with Doncaster Deaf Trust again and we are sure that lots of our 10k runners will choose to raise money for their charity.

“We’ve donated a number of free places to the Trust so that runners can take part and raise a minimum of £75 with 100 percent of the money going to the Trust. Or they can enter normally and make a donation when they sign up, this amount is then split between the three charities or finally they can enter as normal and fundraise for the Trust.

“We are always impressed when we hear about the great work that the Trust does to support those who are Deaf or hard of hearing, and we hope that this event will raise essential funds to continue this work and inspire the Enterprise students and develop their business skills.”

Doncaster Deaf Trust is one of three charity partners of Doncaster 10k, and runners taking part in the event virtually can also select Doncaster deaf Trust as a recipient of any fundraising efforts.

To sponsor the team visit Doncaster Deaf Trust 10Km walk and run Just Giving Page

To find out more about the Trust visit Doncaster Deaf Trust