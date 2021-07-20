Met Office issues first UK extreme heat warning as Doncaster temperatures soar to 29C

The Met Office has issued its first ever extreme heat warning today after already raising a Level 3 alert for parts of England until Thursday morning, as Tuesday is set to be another glorious day with 29 degrees forecast in Doncaster.

The heatwave is spurring social and healthcare services into action to support high-risk groups, such as older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions

The Met Office has issued a Heatwave warning for parts of the UK

The Local Government Association, which represents councils in England, said people should think carefully before travelling to beaches, parks and other public places and to get in the habit of checking they are safe to visit, following our reaching of step 4 of the Government’s roadmap.

The LGA said councils have adapted their heatwave plans in keeping with COVID-19 advice and that social workers, community wardens and maintenance staff will be on high alert, identifying and looking out for those who might be struggling.

They are also urging people to call their local council if they believe anyone needing help is being missed out. Older people and those suffering from heart and respiratory problems are most at risk.

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:

“No one is immune to the power of the sun. Hot weather advice might seem common sense but effective action, taken early, can reduce the health impacts of exposure to excessive heat.

“Looking around at how our older neighbours are coping takes no effort, but could be crucial in making sure they are also able to make the best of the summer.

“People will understandably want to enjoy the sunshine. However, with rising COVID-19 case numbers there is inevitably a risk when large numbers of people head to the coast and tourist spots, which could lead to a rise in infection rates and local outbreaks despite the successful vaccination rollout.

“Lives depend on all of us taking personal responsibility for our actions to avoid a resurgence while safely enjoying the summer and easing of restrictions.”

Hot weather tips

Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

Drink plenty of water and take water with you, if you are travelling

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

Wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes

The amber warning for extreme heat has been so far issued by the Met Office for Regions and local authorities in London & South East England