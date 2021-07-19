How long will the heat wave last in Doncaster? - full weather report for the week ahead

It has finally started to feel like summer in Doncaster with us hitting 29 degrees over the last couple of days.

The heat wave will continue today (Monday, July 19) according to The Met Office.

It's going to stay hot in Doncaster this week.

Spare a thought for those who struggle to sleep in this weather as the minimum temperature through the night will be 17 degrees.

Temperatures will reach 28 degrees and the sun will be shining without cloud cover from 11am to 4pm.

Tuesday will be another glorious day with 29 degrees forecast.

There will be a low of 16 degrees and high levels of pollen.

Things start to cool by Wednesday, July 21.

But not by much we will still see 26 degrees.

Thursday is looking very similar but evenings will cool to 13 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend it could drop to the low 20’s and there is possible rain.