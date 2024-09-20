Life expectancy, dental health and obesity among concerning areas of public health in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A study highlighting several areas of concern of Doncaster residents has been used to form a new public health strategy.

Data on the public health profiles of Doncaster residents collated by the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities has highlighted concerns in areas including life expectancy, dental health and obesity.

The average life expectancy and healthy life expectancy of Doncaster residents remain below the national average.

Both men and women in Doncaster are expected to live healthily until 57, compared to a national average of 63.1.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The average life expectancy of men in Doncaster is 76.8 compared to 79.3 nationally, while women are expected to live until 80.7 compared to 83.2 nationally.

Suicide rates are also considerably higher than average, at 14.7 per 100,000 people compared to 10.3 nationally.

The study also found that Doncaster has higher than average rates of childhood tooth decay, childhood and adult obesity and smoking.

Hospital admissions for both violence and alcoholic liver diseases are also above the national average.

The data forms part of Doncaster Council’s Health and Wellbeing Strategy which will be presented to councillors this week.

Extensive research and public engagement have been used to create the strategy which outlines areas of focus in public health until 2030.

Closing the women’s and child’s health gap, improving the experience of aging, and creating healthy places to live, grow and play are the three key priorities underpinning the strategy.

The strategy notes that the health gaps highlighted in the public health profiles data are wider in the borough’s most deprived communities and aims to reduce health inequality.