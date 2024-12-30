Jill lost eight stone - and found her confidence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jill Barraclough, a busy working mum from Doncaster, lost eight stone with Slimming World – developing new healthy habits, improving her health and gaining confidence along the way.

Jill said “After years of feeling totally out of control with my weight, trying lots of quick fixes to lose weight that didn’t work, I truly thought I was destined to feel that way for ever. I had no faith in myself.

"I felt the relationship I had with food wasn’t good at all as I was eating food to make me happy. I always had FOMO (fear of missing out) when it came to food, which made things worse. After joining group though, that started to change. The weekly group is important for me, I still attend now as a Target member 8 stone lighter!”

“It didn’t happen overnight though, I had to change my mindset, the way I viewed food, and my relationship with myself. Slimming World helped me with how I can enjoy food in a healthy way. I eat with my family and we enjoy the same foods as we did before - curry, Sunday roast and spaghetti bolognese, just cooked in a much healthier way.”

Jill now

Jill attends Wendy’s Slimming World group in Barnby Dun every Saturday morning. Wendy said: “At Slimming World we offer support through healthy eating and building in physical activity at your pace. Eating real food, getting real support and seeing real results.

"Jill has changed her entire lifestyle, and I couldn’t be prouder of how she has embraced every aspect of Slimming World’s food and activity. I know Jill works away a lot but doesn’t let being in a hotel stop her from making healthy choices and getting active in the hotel gym.”

Wendy highlighted that the statistics in Doncaster of people living with obesity are higher than the national average and added: “More than half of UK adults say they put off even trying to lose weight and at least 42 per cent of adults have thought about losing weight at least once a week without taking action.”

Jill said: “I love that I have been given control of the food that I eat, sweet and savoury you name it, I love it! One of my favourite meals is a curry and I love that my family can eat the same as me.

Jill before her weight loss

"Before Slimming World, I hated going clothes shopping, nothing would fit, and I would leave feeling awful. But now I love it! After losing eight stone I bought myself a whole new wardrobe and I feel amazing.

"Slimming World has made me love me and has changed my life in so many ways, not just in my appearance but emotionally, and for this I will be forever grateful, it’s not a diet it’s a lifestyle change.”

