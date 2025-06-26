Final call: One month left for artists to join Pride of Yorkshire Trail

A painted lion sculpture. Designed and painted by Tom Newell.

With just one month to go until submissions close, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity is calling on artists from across the UK to take part in Pride of Yorkshire - the charity’s most ambitious public art trail yet.

Launching in summer 2026 to mark the 150th anniversary of Sheffield Children’s Hospital, the trail will see 150 lion and lioness sculptures take to the streets of Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - each transformed by artists into one-of-a-kind works of art.

Alongside them, 150 lion cubs will be designed by schools and community groups, forming a vibrant, family-friendly trail celebrating creativity, community and care across the region.

Sheffield-based artist, Tom Newell, who designed the launch sculptures says it’s a great opportunity: “As an artist, it’s been great to have that level of exposure and to bring my work to such a varied audience. You hear kids’ reactions, see the public engage, and people tag you in pictures. It’s an audience that might never have come across your work otherwise.”

Artists from all backgrounds are invited to submit designs. The artists selected will be paid and get the chance to have their work showcased in a landmark regional event, viewed by millions and culminating in a high-profile charity auction.

“We want this trail to be bold, joyful and full of meaning,” said Cheryl Davidson, Head of Events and Community Fundraising. “It’s a celebration of our community, our culture, and the creativity that brings people together.”

Anyone interested in submitting a design can find out more at prideofyorkshire.org/artists.

Key Dates

• Submission deadline: Friday 25 July 2025

• Trail launch: Summer 2026

Caleb’s Story: Why This Trail Matters

Funds raised by the Pride of Yorkshire trail will support vital improvements at Sheffield Children’s - continuing the work that made a difference for eight-year-old Caleb Masaba-Kituyi and his family.

Caleb was first diagnosed with leukaemia in 2019, aged just three.

After two years of treatment, he was declared cancer-free and celebrated by ringing the ward bell at the Bears of Sheffield Farewell event in 2021.

But in May 2023, his cancer returned.

“It was the same doctor who had told us the diagnosis the first time,” said his mum, Becky. “We actually cried together. I was instantly transported back into a world I never wanted to be in.”

This time, Caleb needed a bone marrow transplant, with his nine-year-old sister Faith stepping in as the donor. His surgery in summer 2023 was a success, and his recovery was remarkable.

Returning to the ward, Becky was struck by how different the environment felt, thanks to funds raised by the previous trail.

“The Bears raised money specifically for the ward, and coming back we could see all the hard work that had been done,” she said. “There’s more room now, more individual bedrooms, you don’t realise how much these things mean until you have them.”

Now, the Pride of Yorkshire trail is aiming to further build on that legacy and in doing so transform care for the next generation.