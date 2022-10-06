Incredibly he has raised more than £20,000 with more money still coming in.

Sam Edgerley tackled the mammoth ‘UltraBob 100’ challenge to raise funds for Myeloma UK, a charity close to his heart after his best friend’s dad and “hero” Bob Munro, was diagnosed with the incurable blood cancer ten years ago.

Sam, aged 30, who played for England between 2011-14, was joined by ex-Royal Marine Joe Franklin for the whole 100 miles, and by another 8 friends, including Bob’s sons Joe and Ross, who ran the last 32 miles – known as an Ultra-Marathon – and another 50 runners for the last 10km, to the finish line.

Sam Edgerley joined the Doncaster Knights in 2015

“It was a day I will never forget. The selfless acts of so many to get us through the 100 miles was mind blowing and the donations have been incredible. Whilst the run was mentally and physically the toughest challenge I have ever undertaken, it was nothing compared to the 10.5 year display of resilience that Bob and his family have shown in their fight against Myeloma.” Sam said.

“I feel eternally indebted to all those who have supported us and of course to MyelomaUK for keeping Bob alive given the indescribably positive impact he has had on my life and on the lives of all around him. If it wasn’t for the incredible work of MyelomaUK and the generosity of our friends, family and all our sponsors, Bob wouldn’t be here today… fact.” He added.

Myeloma occurs in the bone marrow and currently affects over 24,000 people in the UK.

Despite being the third most common type of blood cancer, it is especially difficult to detect as symptoms, including back pain, easily broken bones, fatigue and recurring infection, are often linked to general ageing or minor conditions.

Bob and Sam at the finish line

While it is incurable, myeloma is treatable in the majority of cases. Treatment is aimed at controlling the disease, relieving the complications and symptoms it causes, and extending and improving patients’ quality of life.

More than half of patients face a wait of over five months to receive the right diagnosis and around a third are diagnosed through an emergency route. By that point, many of them are experiencing severe or life-threatening symptoms.

A keen cyclist, Bob had organised a 300mile cycle from Pisa to Rome along with 60 family and friends, including Sam and many of the runners, when the pandemic hit, sending his fundraising plans for Myeloma UK to a grinding halt.

Just as the world started to come out of lockdown, Bob’s cancer treatment required starting a clinical trial for a new class of experimental drug, forcing him to put the bike ride on hold once again.

That’s when Sam came up with the idea for the ‘UltraBob 100’ instead, which saw nearly 150 people supporting and taking part at various stages of the 24 hour challenge.

Bob Munro said: “It was the most remarkable achievement for Sam Edgerley and Joe Franklin to complete UltraBob 100 miles in 18 hours and for Sam to galvanise another 60 runners to support them along the way, eight of them completing full marathons or more.”Up to 150 people were involved on the day, the runners, support teams through the night, attending the Windsor Coffee and Cake reception, supporting in London, raising over £20,000 for MyelomaUK.

"A massive heartfelt thanks to everyone involved, but especially Sam of course, from me, my family and all the patients who will benefit from their efforts. I’m humbled to have my name involved.”

Sam’s rugby career aside, the ‘UltraBob 100’ was one of his most physical and daunting challenges yet. Sam said: “As I write this my legs are still sore, and I am wearing sandals with my suit in the office due to the state of my toes.

"But this pain is temporary….Bob’s condition still is not. It is not too late to donate should you wish to show your support, and who knows, if we keep pushing a cure could be around the corner.”

To make a donation go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ultrabob100

For more information about myeloma or to get in touch with Myeloma UK go to www.myeloma.org.uk. Myeloma UK runs an Infoline on 0800 980 3332.