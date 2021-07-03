DRI gets share of £60k donation from the Freemasons

The donation, from the fraternity’s Province of Yorkshire West Riding, will be used by 21 hospitals for a variety of projects including enhancing staff rest rooms, providing hospital

‘secret gardens’, funding therapy sessions with Huskey dogs.

On Monday, July 5, Freemasons across England and Wales will be playing their part in the first NHS, Social Care & Frontline Workers’ Day, to celebrate all those who have worked

The £60,000 will be shared between 21 hospitals

so tirelessly to help the country through the Coronavirus crisis, and who continue to support some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Hospitals across the region are set to benefit from a share of the grant, which has come via West Riding Masonic Charities Ltd, and that includes Doncaster Royal Infirmary which

will £3,000 to provide staff therapy. In addition, it is hoping to fund a new wellbeing hut, which will be based on the hospital grounds but in a much more calming environment where

staff can go to benefit from these therapies and other wellbeing sessions

David S Pratt, The Provincial Grandmaster of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: “I think we are all in agreement that the whole country owes our NHS staff, and social

care workers, a huge debt of gratitude for everything they have done since the start of the pandemic early last year.

“Whilst Freemasons up and down the country, including those in our own area, will be marking this NHS, Social Care & Frontline Workers’ Day in a number of ways, we are

delighted to be giving this donation of £60,000 which will benefit staff in 21 hospitals.

“Our membership is made up of men from all different walks of life, and I'm very proud to say that we have plenty who work in the medical and caring profession.

“I'd also like to thank our members who have also reacted brilliantly to the pandemic; from those who helped make PPE, to those helping out at vaccination centres and also going

back into the medical profession to administer those all-important vaccinations.”