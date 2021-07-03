Grab your jab this week - full list of COVID-19 vaccine drop-ins in the area
Here are all the places you can simply pop into and get your COVID-19 vaccination in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.
No appointment is necessary. Anyone aged 18 and over can get their jab.
DONCASTER
Rutland House, Doncaster DN1 2BF
Sat 10 & Sun 11 July
8am-6pm
First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)
Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW
Sat 3 & Sun 4 July
8am-6pm (Sat 3 July)
1pm-6pm (Sun 4 July)
First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)
Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB
Sat 3 & Sun 4 July
8am-6pm (Sat 3 Jul)
8am-1pm (Sun 4 Jul)
First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)
Thorne Leisure Centre, Haynes Rd, Thorne, Doncaster DN8 5HX
Sat 3 July
8am – 6pm
First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)
Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Rd, Woodlands, Doncaster DN6 7QF
Sat 3 July
2.30pm-5.30pm
First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)
SHEFFIELD
Octagon Centre walk-in, Clarkson Street, Sheffield S10 2TQ
Mon-Sun (8am-5pm)
First and second doses Pfizer
Second Pfizer doses available to those who had their first dose at least 8 weeks ago
Darnall Primary Care Centre walk-in, 290 Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 4QH
Open Mon-Friday (7pm-9pm) and Sat & Sun (9am-4.30pm)
Pfizer vaccine only
Drop-in clinics also at:
Hillsborough Football Stadium (Sheffield Wednesday FC ground), Sheffield S6 1SW
Sat 3 July
9am to 3pm
First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca
St Charles Borromeo Church, St Charles Street, Attercliffe, Sheffield, S9 3WU
Sun 4 July
10am-1pm (no need to book)
Pfizer vaccine only
First come, first served
Second doses available to those who had their first dose 8-12 weeks ago
Polish speaking vaccinator on site
Victoria Hall, Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2JB
Thurs 8 July
11am-3pm
No appointment needed
First come, first served
Open to asylum seekers and refugees
Interpretation service available and leaflets translated into Arabic. Amharic, Farsi, Kurdish, Tigrinya.
Pfizer only.
Christ Church, Pitsmoor Rd, Sheffield S3 9AQ
Fri 9 July
1pm-4pm
First or second doses of Pfizer.
Slovak interpreter and translations in Slovak and Urdu.
Sheffield United Football Ground, Cherry Street Entrance S2 4SU
Sat 10 July
9am-2pm
Walk-in clinic for first and second doses, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca.
ROTHERHAM
Rotherham Leisure Centre, High Street, Maltby, Rotherham S66 8JE
Sun 4 July
8.30am-12.30pm
1st dose Pfizer
Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre, Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, S62 6AE
Weds 7 & Fri 9 July
1.30pm-5.30pm
•1st dose Pfizer
Montgomery Hall, Church Street, Wath on Dearne S63 7RD
Sat 10 & Fri 16 July
8am-10am
1st dose Pfizer
Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre, Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, S62 6AE
Sat 17 & Sun 18 July
8.30am – 11.00am
1st dose Pfizer
Don't forget you can still book or manage your Covid-19 appointment online if you prefer. Click here to visit the national NHS COVID-19 booking site.