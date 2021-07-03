Grab your jab this week - full list of COVID-19 vaccine drop-ins in the area

No appointment is necessary. Anyone aged 18 and over can get their jab.

DONCASTER

Rutland House, Doncaster DN1 2BF

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are lots of places you can get vaccinated today

Sat 10 & Sun 11 July

8am-6pm

First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)

Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW

Sat 3 & Sun 4 July

8am-6pm (Sat 3 July)

1pm-6pm (Sun 4 July)

First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB

Sat 3 & Sun 4 July

8am-6pm (Sat 3 Jul)

8am-1pm (Sun 4 Jul)

First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)

Thorne Leisure Centre, Haynes Rd, Thorne, Doncaster DN8 5HX

Sat 3 July

8am – 6pm

First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)

Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Rd, Woodlands, Doncaster DN6 7QF

Sat 3 July

2.30pm-5.30pm

First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca (2nd doses for anyone who had their first dose 8 weeks or more ago)

SHEFFIELD

Octagon Centre walk-in, Clarkson Street, Sheffield S10 2TQ

Mon-Sun (8am-5pm)

First and second doses Pfizer

Second Pfizer doses available to those who had their first dose at least 8 weeks ago

Darnall Primary Care Centre walk-in, 290 Main Road, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 4QH

Open Mon-Friday (7pm-9pm) and Sat & Sun (9am-4.30pm)

Pfizer vaccine only

Drop-in clinics also at:

Hillsborough Football Stadium (Sheffield Wednesday FC ground), Sheffield S6 1SW

Sat 3 July

9am to 3pm

First and second doses Pfizer and AstraZeneca

St Charles Borromeo Church, St Charles Street, Attercliffe, Sheffield, S9 3WU

Sun 4 July

10am-1pm (no need to book)

Pfizer vaccine only

First come, first served

Second doses available to those who had their first dose 8-12 weeks ago

Polish speaking vaccinator on site

Victoria Hall, Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2JB

Thurs 8 July

11am-3pm

No appointment needed

First come, first served

Open to asylum seekers and refugees

Interpretation service available and leaflets translated into Arabic. Amharic, Farsi, Kurdish, Tigrinya.

Pfizer only.

Christ Church, Pitsmoor Rd, Sheffield S3 9AQ

Fri 9 July

1pm-4pm

First or second doses of Pfizer.

Slovak interpreter and translations in Slovak and Urdu.

Sheffield United Football Ground, Cherry Street Entrance S2 4SU

Sat 10 July

9am-2pm

Walk-in clinic for first and second doses, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca.

ROTHERHAM

Rotherham Leisure Centre, High Street, Maltby, Rotherham S66 8JE

Sun 4 July

8.30am-12.30pm

1st dose Pfizer

Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre, Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, S62 6AE

Weds 7 & Fri 9 July

1.30pm-5.30pm

•1st dose Pfizer

Montgomery Hall, Church Street, Wath on Dearne S63 7RD

Sat 10 & Fri 16 July

8am-10am

1st dose Pfizer

Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre, Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, S62 6AE

Sat 17 & Sun 18 July

8.30am – 11.00am

1st dose Pfizer

Don't forget you can still book or manage your Covid-19 appointment online if you prefer. Click here to visit the national NHS COVID-19 booking site.