Doncaster's Lakeside Shopping Centre bosses get mental health training

The management team at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping have taken part in a Mental Health First Aid training course organised by Business Doncaster’s Advance team.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:52 pm

The team, whose chosen charity for the year is Doncaster MIND, were keen to learn about the difficulties people may face and how they can help.

Di Mellis, centre manager, said: “This was a fantastic course and I can’t recommend it enough.

Read More

Read More
It's Diabetes Prevention Week – know your risks

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Marie Beech and Di Mellis from Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet

“It covered different types of mental ill health, what some of the causes can be, how people live with their conditions, and importantly it highlighted how to have open conversations with anyone that you think may be having mental health issues and how to signpost them to get the help they need.

“The trainer was an amazing lady who spoke very candidly about her own experiences and how she had ended up being a life coach for people who have attempted suicide.

“My biggest take away was how to deal with and recognise your own issues.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

Doncaster