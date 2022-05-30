Doncaster's Lakeside Shopping Centre bosses get mental health training

The team, whose chosen charity for the year is Doncaster MIND, were keen to learn about the difficulties people may face and how they can help.

Di Mellis, centre manager, said: “This was a fantastic course and I can’t recommend it enough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Beech and Di Mellis from Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet

“It covered different types of mental ill health, what some of the causes can be, how people live with their conditions, and importantly it highlighted how to have open conversations with anyone that you think may be having mental health issues and how to signpost them to get the help they need.

“The trainer was an amazing lady who spoke very candidly about her own experiences and how she had ended up being a life coach for people who have attempted suicide.

“My biggest take away was how to deal with and recognise your own issues.”