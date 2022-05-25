It's Diabetes Prevention Week – know your risks

Diabetes is an important concern in the UK at present, with over five million people in England having high blood sugar levels which indicate they are high risk of progressing and

developing type 2 Diabetes.

Diabetes can affect every organ of the body and is a leading cause of preventable sight loss and is a major contributor to kidney disease, heart disease and stroke.

Dr David Crichton

People living with type 2 are also at twice the risk of being severely affected by COVID-19 than people who don’t have the condition.

Doncaster GP Dr David Crichton said “There are many risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes and the reasons why it develops can be complex.

"Being overweight considerably increases people’s risks, but there are other factors including; increasing age, ethnicity from a BAME background and family history also have an impact.

“Being diagnosed with type 2 can have a significant effect on people and their families but by making some lifestyle changes the risk of developing it can reduce significantly.

“As an important first step you can use the Know Your Risk tool so you can take action and make those important changes”.

People who are identified of being at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, will be invited to sign up to the Healthier You, NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme (NHS DPP).

Those referred to the nine-month programme will receive personalised help to reduce their risk, including education on healthy eating and lifestyle, help to lose weight and bespoke physical exercise programmes.

Dr Crichton added: “Research has consistently shown that for some people, making simple adjustments to their daily routine – including diet, physical activity and sustained weight loss can be effective in reducing their risk by about 50 per cent. That is why we need to ensure that all who can benefit from the programme know of it and are able to access it.”

If you think the programme might be helpful for you or someone you know, speak to your GP or Health Practitioner or find out more by visiting the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme website.