Doncaster woman raises £500 for St John’s Hospice in memory of friend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Caddick, aged 47, from Sprotbrough, completed this year’s Doncaster half-marathon in 2hrs 29 minutes.

She dedicated the race as a thank you to the care that David Timmins, from Rossington, received at the hospice before his death two years ago.

She said: “It was a really hot day and running over 13 miles was tough going, but I was determined to complete it to support St John’s wonderful work.”

Jo handing over her cheque to Maureen at St John’s

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was only the second half-marathon Jo, who works for Doncaster-based Elite Pro Sports, had completed shaving three minutes off her previous best.

Maureen Harwood, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, a member of the St John’s fundraising team, said: “A big thank you to Jo for pushing herself to her limits to raise such a fantastic amount for the hospice.”