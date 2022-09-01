News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster woman raises £500 for St John’s Hospice in memory of friend

A Doncaster woman, running in memory of a long-term friend, has raised £581 for St John’s Hospice.

By Nadia Lincoln
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:29 am

Jo Caddick, aged 47, from Sprotbrough, completed this year’s Doncaster half-marathon in 2hrs 29 minutes.

She dedicated the race as a thank you to the care that David Timmins, from Rossington, received at the hospice before his death two years ago.

She said: “It was a really hot day and running over 13 miles was tough going, but I was determined to complete it to support St John’s wonderful work.”

Jo handing over her cheque to Maureen at St John’s

It was only the second half-marathon Jo, who works for Doncaster-based Elite Pro Sports, had completed shaving three minutes off her previous best.

Maureen Harwood, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, a member of the St John’s fundraising team, said: “A big thank you to Jo for pushing herself to her limits to raise such a fantastic amount for the hospice.”

