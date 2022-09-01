Doncaster woman raises £500 for St John’s Hospice in memory of friend
A Doncaster woman, running in memory of a long-term friend, has raised £581 for St John’s Hospice.
Jo Caddick, aged 47, from Sprotbrough, completed this year’s Doncaster half-marathon in 2hrs 29 minutes.
She dedicated the race as a thank you to the care that David Timmins, from Rossington, received at the hospice before his death two years ago.
She said: “It was a really hot day and running over 13 miles was tough going, but I was determined to complete it to support St John’s wonderful work.”
It was only the second half-marathon Jo, who works for Doncaster-based Elite Pro Sports, had completed shaving three minutes off her previous best.
Maureen Harwood, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, a member of the St John’s fundraising team, said: “A big thank you to Jo for pushing herself to her limits to raise such a fantastic amount for the hospice.”