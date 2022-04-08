Doncaster teen's cancer charity fitness challenge gets boost from DCLT

Lauren, who is aged 17 and from Auckley, will be covering 73.86 miles on foot, two wheels and through water over seven days.

Between Monday, April 18 and Sunday, April 24 this year,, she will cycle 60 miles, run 12.43 miles (20km) and swim 1.43 miles (2,000 metres).

After two people she knew were impacted by cancer – one the same age as her and one younger – Lauren wanted to do something to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Up for a challenge - Lauren Weston

With an original goal to raise £250, Lauren, who studies protective services at New College Doncaster, has raised £1,550 and counting for Cancer Research UK.

The money will go towards funding life-saving research and to bring forward the day

when all cancers are cured.

Lauren, who will join the Royal Air Force after college, said: “Anybody can get cancer at any age.

"Children don’t realise the impact of cancer and that they can get it until someone they know gets it or they get it themselves. So more awareness needs to be raised about it.

“When two people I knew got cancer, I just thought ‘what can I do to push myself and raise awareness and money?’”

A member of Rugby Union club Selby RUFC, Lauren already has good fitness but her training regime for the challenge was put on hold recently after she caught Covid-19.

Her training regime includes runs and cycle rides with her mum, Amanda, and trips to Armthorpe Leisure Centre swimming pool with her brother, Robbie.

When the DCLT-managed facility found out about Lauren’s charity challenge, they donated two free entry passes to the leisure centre for Lauren and Robbie to support her training.

Lauren said: “I’m really grateful to DCLT for donating these swimming passes.

"It means I can go and do all my swimming without having to pay, so that money I would have paid can go towards Cancer Research instead.

“People have been really supportive. I’ve had equipment donated from UC Build, where my dad works, and a family friend has donated a road bike for the cycle ride.

"My clothing for the challenge is also being sponsored by local business Absolute Health & Fitness.

“I hadn’t swam for about two years so it’s a big challenge. I know it won’t be easy but I know it won’t stop me. I know I’ll keep going.”

Jon Whiteley, from DCLT, said: “We were inspired when we heard about Lauren’s challenge and were thrilled to be able to help with free passes for her and Robbie.

“Her fitness challenge is raising awareness of such an important issue and she’s already raised an impressive amount for Cancer Research.

"We look forward to welcoming Lauren back to Armthorpe Leisure Centre and cheering her on for the swim section of her challenge later this month.”

For more information about the challenge and to offer sponsorship for Lauren then please visit the website https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/laurens-giving-page-10012055