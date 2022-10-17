Robert Jenrick

Doncaster Council will receive a grant to undertake research into health disparity, brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council is one of thirteen in the country to receive a share of the £50 million investment, overseen by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

It will enable research into local challenges affecting people’s health, such as childhood obesity, COVID recovery, mental wellbeing and drug use.

It forms part of the government’s Plan for Patients that was published last month which aims to make healthcare more cohesive and accessible.

Minister of State for Health, Robert Jenrick had this to say: “The pandemic shone a light on the stark health inequalities that exist across the country – we are committed to levelling up the health of the nation.

“This funding will drive progress to address health challenges locally, particularly in the places and communities most affected by ill health such as high levels of obesity, drug use and poor mental health.

“Everyone should be able to live long, healthy lives regardless of their background and where they live, and this new research will help us deliver on our ambition.

“This is the first time funding for research into health disparities has been given to local authorities for them to lead on innovative new projects within their communities, signalling the government’s commitment to levelling up.

“Every collaboration will be set up in partnership between universities and local government, capitalising on the world-leading experience and skills of the academic community. This will support the development of better data and evidence to inform local decisions to improve people’s health and reduce variations in healthy life expectancy between rich and poor.

“The funding will also help to stimulate economic growth across the country – particularly in some of the most deprived areas – by creating new jobs within research, as well as identifying local solutions to address some of the key challenges facing our society such as obesity and poor mental wellbeing.”