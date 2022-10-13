Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Mayors double financial support offer to two years

She revealed that the Council and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard have extended their offer to support the airport financially while a buyer is found, up to 2 years if needed.

She also revealed that several “highly interested parties” are looking to buy the airport.

She said: “They have the commercial and financial pedigree Peel demands ranging from an overseas conglomerate of businesses and investors, a large global asset investment business to a regional airport owner/operator.

Ros Jones

"These investors we have found collectively, have had productive conversations with and developed their considerable interest. We have already shared their details and credentials with Peel. Now we need Peel to be reasonable and give them the time they have asked for to have those detailed negotiations.

"We hope this could lead to a successful solution and match for DSA.

“These investors have told us they believe the airport is viable. They see a future for DSA as an airport and want to negotiate with Peel but need more time to complete complex legal and financial requirements, as is normal in any deal and particularly so with one of this size and scale.

“We have also spoken to existing airline and commercial operators who use DSA who have said that they would remain if Peel reversed the closure. There is also considerable interest from new airlines, freight and other aviation industries that would like to use and invest in the airport and would do if Peel would end this uncertainty and negotiate.”

She went on to detail what the plan would be if Peel rejected their offers:

“The issue we have is that Peel is a reluctant seller. They have not put DSA on the market or actively sought new owners. Their actions have clearly underlined that view so we urgently need the Prime Minister to step in, use her powers and her influence to prevent closure in early November. DSA is a significant asset to Doncaster and this country.

“This week we have also made it clear to them that if there is no collaborative arrangement for the airport’s future due to their unreasonable closure timescale, the council is prepared to initiate the process for a Compulsory Purchase Order of the airport and investigate if we can go to the courts for a Judicial Review of Peel’s decision to close.”

Many South Yorkshire officials are now using their powers to attempt to stop the planned closure of the airport on 31 October.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher met with Peel Group representatives earlier this week, and stated that they would “not budge” on their position.

Doncaster’s Labour MPs Ed Miliband and Rosie Winterton wrote to the Transport Secretary last week, calling on the government to use the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 to keep the airport open due to the vital operations that take place there.