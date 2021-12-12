Doncaster NHS worker is helping to develop methods to care for those who suffer with addiction

Stuart Green is a drug and alcohol treatment expert and he is playing a key role in the national development of more effective ways of caring for people battling addiction.

He sits on two Government advisory groups set up following publication of Dame Carol Black’s independent review of drugs earlier this year.

He represents Lived Experience Recovery Organisations (LERO’s), which operate in local communities providing vital support to those recovering from an addiction.

Stuart managed Aspire Drug and Alcohol services which is based in Doncaster.

He said: “Dame Black’s review examined what could be done to tackle the harm that drugs cause, leading to the government’s recent announcement of £780 million for a new strategy to rebuild the country’s drugs treatment system, which I welcome as the most significant increase in funding for a decade.

“There is a real commitment to change the way people suffering with drug and alcohol addictions are treated and then given the on-going support they need to recover and contribute to society.

“At Aspire we’re ready to play our part to support people’s wellbeing.

“We’re already involved in early work arising from part one of the review, including a project to prevent drug related deaths.

“Nationally, £533 million has been committed over the next three years to community treatment and recovery, with an additional £115 million to support people with housing and employment needs.

“Around £120 million will also support people leaving prison and those serving community sentences.

“At a time of external financial challenges this level of investment is to be hugely welcomed, and the place-based focusing of resources on local areas with particularly high levels of challenge is just right for Doncaster.”

Stuart, who has himself been in long term recovery for over 21 years, is a regular speaker at high-level drug and alcohol treatment and recovery conferences, including a recent European wide online event on harm reduction and a national NHS showcase on best practice care.

Stuart said: “We’re heading in the right direction but there’s still a lot to be done to challenge the stigma of drug and alcohol treatment that prevents many people from coming forward for much needed help.”

If anyone is struggling with drug addiction in Doncaster they can contact Aspire on 01302 730956.