On Wednesday (December 8) the Government announced new restrictions to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, with Covid vaccine passports now becoming mandatory at all large events.

People will have to provide their NHS Covid Pass providing full vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Doncaster an estimated 37,579 had not been vaccinated by December 5 and will likely be affected when the new rules come into effect.

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the new rule will come into effect on Wednesday December 15.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Doncaster with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

1. Central Doncaster & Hyde Park In Central Doncaster & Hyde Park 4,559 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 40.1 per cent of the over-12 population.

2. Belle Vue & Town Fields In Belle Vue & Town Fields 2,043 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 22.4 per cent of the over-12 population.

3. Balby Carr In Balby Carr 1,959 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 25.3 per cent of the over-12 population.

4. Hexthorpe & Balby North In Hexthorpe & Balby North 1,667 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 29.4 per cent of the over-12 population.