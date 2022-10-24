For over 43 years, Doncaster Mind has provided support and advice to empower anyone experiencing mental health problems. The charity campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote better understanding of the importance of mental health. Doncaster Mind offers a range of services to those in need, including peer support groups, personal development courses and high intensity user services to reduce demand on emergency departments. The charity has also introduced a young people’s service and aims to grow this service further in the future.

The donation from Amazon will be used to help fund an ongoing project called ‘Project Build’ which aims to expand on the current services offered by Doncaster Mind and accelerate the reduction in waiting times.

Adam Banks, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster iPort, said: “Doncaster Mind is a fantastic charity that provides great support for people locally and I’m pleased we can lend a helping hand to the charity with this donation.”

Laura Arthur, Chief Executive Officer from Doncaster Mind, said: “I would like to say thank you to Adam and the Amazon team on behalf of everyone at Doncaster Mind. Every donation helps us continue to provide support and services to those who need us and we’re grateful for this donation from Amazon.”

The donation to Doncaster Mind was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.