Doncaster medical consultants donate bikes and laptops to Dearne Valley Personal Development Centre

Cathy Kemp, Practice Manager of Coriel Orthopaedic pictured with young people Dearne Valley Personal Development Centre(DVPDC) and the bikes donated by Coriel Orthopedic.

Coriel Orthopaedic Group LLP based in Doncaster and established in September 2020 recently donated money to Dearne Valley Personal development Centre to support them with purchasing new bikes and laptops for their students.

Cathy Kemp, Practice Manager of Coriel Orthopaedic, visited the centre to meet the young people and see first hand the great work being done by the hardworking team at DVPDC challenging economic, health and social environment.

Cathy said: “Coriel Orthopaedic Group is supporting Dearne Valley Personal Development Centre to help young people in our community.

“We are proud to help fund the great work being undertaken by DVPDC through the acquisition of bikes and laptops for use by the young people attending the centre.”

All of the young people who attend the centre have found it difficult to fit into to mainstream education so the learning program at Dearne Valley PDC has been tailored to meet their specific needs. The centre aims to create a positive pathway back into mainstream education or college. Providing an alternative curriculum, that will re engage the most challenging learners.

It is aimed at young people from across the area who have become disengaged from mainstream schools and colleges. DVPDC currently has more than 60 young people on its books. It offers educational programmes in subjects such as English, maths and art, along with projects focusing on health and fitness.