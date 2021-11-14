WATCH: Veterans and public gather for Doncaster's Remembrance Day parade

This year saw the return of full scale tributes following last year’s events being scaled back due to coronavirus restrictions.

As usual, civic dignitaries and military veterans gathered at the War Memorial in Bennetthorpe for the service and wreath laying ceremony before the annual parade through town to Doncaster Minster for a service of remembrance.

Afghanistan war hero Ben Parkinson was among those in attendance to pay their respects.