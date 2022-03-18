Doncaster in the top ten of the easiest places to give up smoking in England

Vaping experts IndeJuice analysed NHS data which included 151 areas of England, where people were trying to quit smoking through local stop smoking services.

It considered which areas saw the greatest success when quitting smoking, as determined by the number of people reporting that they had quit during a four week follow up.

The research found that North East Lincolnshire is the easiest place to give up smoking, with an 81.9 per cent success rate for those trying to quit – the highest rates of any area in England.

Doncaster has a 74.1 per cent success rate

Of the 548 people who set a quit date through stop smoking services, an impressive 449 people reported to have stopped smoking altogether during a four week follow up – nearly 40 per cent higher than the average success rate in England.

Doncaster was in eighth place with 2,266 people trying to quit with 1,680 succeeding, that’s 74.1 per cent.

“Between 2020 and 2021, 178,815 people in England attempted to quit smoking through NHS stop smoking services, and of this number more than half reported successfully quitting,” a spokesperson from IndeJuice commented.

“While we should commend the success of those areas coming out on top, it is also important to acknowledge the efforts of any individual choosing to access support for quitting smoking, regardless of where they might be in their journey towards a smoke-free lifestyle.”

The study was conducted by IndeJuice, which was founded in 2017 to help connect vapers to undiscovered juice makers, and quickly became the UK's leading eJuice marketplace.