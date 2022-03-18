Food hygiene ratings of two given to two Doncaster cafes
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s eating establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:58 am
Carr Hill Cafe, at Reed Business Park, Balby Carr Bank in Balby was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 10.
And Coffee at Flora's, at Ashfield House, Ashfield Road, in Balby was also given a score of two on February 10.
It means that of Doncaster's 504 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 368 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.