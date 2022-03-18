Carr Hill Cafe, at Reed Business Park, Balby Carr Bank in Balby was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 10.

And Coffee at Flora's, at Ashfield House, Ashfield Road, in Balby was also given a score of two on February 10.

Two cafes were rated last month

It means that of Doncaster's 504 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 368 (73 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.