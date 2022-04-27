Doncaster hospitals urge public to use health services wisely this upcoming bank holiday

This long bank holiday weekend, April 30 to May 2, will see many of the local practices and pharmacies reduce open times with only a select few remaining open.

Therefore, medical and clinical staff at the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are asking locals to use the health service wisely and collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time in order to ensure a safe and healthy weekend.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Recently, the Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital have seen increasing numbers of patients and added pressure relating to Covid-19. They are thus asking locals to use the services only if they need urgent care and treatment, and to seek alternatives if not an emergency.

Dr Tim Noble, Executive Medical Director and Respiratory Consultant at the Trust, said: “With only a few days left until the bank holiday, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the extended weekend.

"We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.

“Please remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency.

"However, if you do feel ill during this time, you can still seek advice by calling NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and if it’s really urgent, calling 999.”

The Trust have given some tips to help you choose health services wisely:

Self-care – A lot of illnesses or symptoms can be treated in your home by using a well-stocked medicine cabinet and by getting plenty of rest.

NHS 111 – This 24 hour, seven day service offers confidential health advice and information over the phone. To access the NHS 111 service text-phone, call 18001 111.

Pharmacist (chemist) – Your local pharmacist is a highly trained healthcare professional who can give you advice on common illnesses and the medicines you need to treat them.

GP – Your own doctor is the best person to speak to about persistent health problems and illnesses that won’t go away. These include coughs, joint pain and long term symptoms.

Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital – The unit is open every day from 9.00am to 9.00pm, except on Christmas Day when it is closed. The unit re-opens on Boxing Day. The unit is staffed by experienced emergency nurse practitioners who can assess and treat a wide range of minor injuries and ailments, including sprains, cuts and bruises, and some simple fractures.

Emergency Department or 999 – Hospital emergency departments provide immediate emergency care for people who show the symptoms of serious illness or are badly injured. If you call 999 for an ambulance the telephone advisor will arrange appropriate assistance for the patient based on information about the illness or injury.