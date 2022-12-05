Doncaster hospitals lights up purple to support International Day of Persons with Disabilities

As a mark of respect and celebration to mark the day, the hospital walls were lit up for disabled patients and staff members across Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH).

International Day of Persons with Disabilities, first proclaimed by the United Nations in 1992, serves as an annual celebration of disabled people and their contributions, whilst also drawing attention to the importance of disability rights and inclusion. Sitting within Disability History Month, the annual awareness day promotes disability empowerment and seeks to challenge societal inequalities.

Over one million people worldwide currently live with a disability or long-term health condition, this encompasses disabilities that may not be visible, including neurodiversity and mental health conditions.

Entrance to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital illuminated purple

As part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, PurpleSpace, a networking and professional development hub for disabled employees, leads a global movement encouraging businesses and organisations to ‘light up’ purple to spark conversation around accessibility for all. Alongside businesses, hospitals, stadiums, and landmarks across Britain and beyond, Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital shone purple on Saturday evening to show their support for disability inclusion and workplace diversity.

Within the NHS workforce, one in five staff members identify as disabled under the 2010 Equality Act, with around 3% of Team DBTH identifying as such. This Disability History Month the Trust is proud to be playing a leading role in changing attitudes and making the workplace more accessible.

Disability inclusion means taking action to ensure that individuals with disabilities have the opportunity to participate in every aspect of life to the fullest extent possible, including their career. As an accredited disability confident employer, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) strives to increase accessibility to employment in the NHS locally through inclusive recruitment practises and staff support initiatives.

DBTH also encourages all staff members who identify as disabled to join the Trust’s Ability and Long-Term Conditions staff network. Using the social model of disability – a positive framework that promotes the view that people are disabled by barriers in society, not their condition - the network acts as an additional supportive community for disabled colleagues to share their lived experiences, access support and participate in inclusive activities and events.