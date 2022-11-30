The survey, which was undertaken by 116 of a possible 201 patients locally, is designed to monitor progress on cancer care.

Once completed, the collated findings provide first-hand information to highlight where services can improve, detailing what has gone well, what could be better and what needs to be developed in the future.

The NCPES is overseen by the national Cancer Patient Experience Advisory Group, and sent to individuals, anonymously, by Picker.

The cancer team

The questionnaire is sent to adults (aged 16 and over) with a confirmed primary diagnosis of cancer, who have been discharged from an NHS trust (in this instance, either Doncaster Royal Infirmary or Bassetlaw Hospital) after an inpatient episode of day case attendance between the months of April, May and June 2021.

Highlights of the report received by DBTH include 91 per cent of patients stating that ‘treatment options were explained in a way that could be completely understood’ against a national average of 82 per cent. Similarly, 97 per cent of respondents stated that they had enough information about any procedures and surgery they were offered against a national average of 89 per cent.

Overall, 79 per cent of all responses received by the Trust were higher than the national average, with select findings below:

100 per cent said the care team reviewed the patient’s care plan with them to ensure it was up to date.

96.4 per cent a member of their care team helped the patient create a care plan to address any needs or concerns.

93 per cent of patients said they were always treated with respect and dignity while in hospital.

93.2 per cent of patients were given information that they could access about support in dealing with immediate side effects from treatment,

92.7 per cent said staff provided the patient with relevant information on available support.

90 per cent said hospital staff always did everything they could to help the patient control pain.

89.6 per cent of patients told they could go back later for more information about their diagnosis.

84.6 per cent of patients said they were definitely involved as much as they wanted to be in decisions about their treatment.

80 per cent of patients only spoke to primary care professional once or twice before cancer diagnosis.

Individuals who completed the survey had the opportunity to leave comments, with one sharing the following: “My experience with [Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s] Jasmine Centre with Mr Olumuyiwa Olubowale and staff has been brilliant.

"I am so grateful for the care I have received after my diagnosis and the treatment I was given. The operation and aftercare has been fantastic.”

Where the hospital could have done better includes better information regarding diagnostic tests, progress with immunotherapy, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, the quality of food within the hospital, as well as parking.

All of which the Trust will look at in further detail and explore improvements in the future.