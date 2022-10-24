Donated by the Bassetlaw League of Friends charity, the Helica Thermal Coagulator (TC), which has so far carried out 65,000 operations in the UK, is unique in that it provides a solution for new sufferers of the condition, mitigating the requirement for years of unnecessary hormone therapy, painkilling treatment and a range of associated conditions.

With approximately 55,000 new cases of endometriosis diagnosed each year in the UK, the treatment provided by the Helica TC has the potential to effectively put an end to the condition’s impact within 15 years – but only if it is diagnosed and treated sufficiently early.

Maurice Howieson, Managing Director of Helica Instruments, explains the difference early diagnosis and subsequent referral could make to thousands of women: “Right now, it takes an average of eight years for a woman to be diagnosed with endometriosis in the UK.

The Helica Thermal Coagulator (TC)

"During this time, she is typically put on a cycle of birth control and painkillers which simply masks the pain.

“Early detection of endometriosis is absolutely critical, but unfortunately it is so frequently allowed to progress to the point that no course of treatment – whether that be drugs, surgery or hysterectomy - can alleviate the pain.

"We are delighted that the League of Friends’ donation of Helica TC not only heralds a new chapter in Doncaster’s early treatment of the disease, but also highlights the importance of a wider understanding of its symptoms amongst the local GP community.”

Endometriosis can only be effectively diagnosed via minimally-invasive laparoscopic examination, at which stage there is surgical possibility of removing the diseased cells and alleviating the problem long-term.

GP training to help identify early-stage endometriosis plays a critical role in the potential eradication of the condition.

Miss Manju Singh, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at DBTH, said: “The Thermal Coagulator is very useful, with colleagues finding it effective and easy to use for the treatment of mild to moderate endometriosis.

"It has made our treatment for endometriosis near bladder and ureteric region safer – and as a result is leading to better patient outcomes.”

