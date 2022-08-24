Doncaster Children’s Services workers to ballot for industrial action over staffing and terms and conditions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff will transfer to the council on September 1, 2022.

This action follows the decision by Doncaster Council to bring The Children’s Trust back, “in house”, after the previously high-performing organisation was slammed for failures of leadership and management in a recent inspection by Government, “watchdog”, OfSted.

Doncaster Children’s Services Trust (DCST) was formed in 2014 after the council had failed to turn the failing department around.

Doncaster UNISON Branch Secretary, Jim Board, and Riana Nelson, Director of Children’s Services Doncaster Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trust was the first of its kind in the UK; and now the first to be returned to council control!#.

Doncaster UNISON has criticised the council for its, “…tone deaf”, decision to adopt a “static” approach to the transfer of over 600 employees which only offers protection to terms and conditions of employment, “at the point of transfer”.

This interpretation of the rules – which Doncaster UNISON has branded, “…a choice, not a requirement, by the council”, provides no guarantees or protections on future pay awards and other terms and conditions beyond 2023.

Doncaster UNISON Branch Secretary, Jim Board, said: “Our members in Children’s Social Care protect and support the most vulnerable children in Doncaster; every day they go above and beyond to improve children’s lives, before, during and after the pandemic and now through a, “cost of living”, crisis that is eating into their pay.

UNISON members reject the xouncil’s approach because they know this will just be the start; of gradually undermining terms and conditions and of lowering pay and protections for workers.

They have voted overwhelmingly – 98 per cent in favour of action because they believe enough is enough.

Doncaster UNISON is working closely with Regional Officers and has now notified the Council’s Director of Children’s Services asking for urgent talks to try to resolve the issues in this dispute.

UNISON Regional Head of Local Government Tony Pearson stated: “ We are extremely concerned that the decision to freeze pay will not only anger members who work day in day out to protect vulnerable children but will also lead to members leaving the service to work elsewhere.

UNISON recognises that councils like Doncaster face unprecedented financial challenges but these proposals will in the long run only make things worse , the council must review its position and come back to the table if strike action is to be avoided.”

Riana Nelson, Director of Children’s Services Doncaster Council said: “Our door is always open to constructive conversations regarding terms and conditions of staff who we value very much for their skills and expertise and the work that they do to support our more vulnerable children, young people and families in Doncaster. We’re keen to continue to discuss this further and build on the consultation process which has been ongoing as part of the TUPE process. Any suggestion of a dispute is premature and does not help staff who want to continue to do the best job they can. We are willing to talk further.

“However it must be pointed out that there is no pay freeze as part of the move back to the council but rather we’ve listened to staff and as part of the measures through the TUPE process, have agreed a two-year pay increase. We have consulted with staff for months and have been talking to them about the future as we prepare to welcome them to the council.”