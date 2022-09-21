Doncaster care home classed as good by the Care Quality Commission - the second highest rating possible

The team at Anchor’s Hatfield House care home on Crooks Broom Avenue was celebrating this week after receiving the accolade.

The CQC’s robust inspection process gives care homes a rating of Good, based on five categories. Anchor’s Hatfield House, which cares for 49 residents, received full marks in all five categories: safety, effectiveness, care, responsivity, and leadership.

The CQC inspectors were impressed by the friendly and supportive atmosphere of care home Hatfield House. Inspectors noted that people were complimentary about the support they received, describing Hatfield house as "like home from home."

Hatfield House care home on Crooks Broom Avenue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors also praised how happy residents and their loved ones were with their care. Inspectors noted the numerous social activities and stimulation provided on a one-to-one basis and as a group. Social activities are based on residents’ specific preferences. Some people enjoyed reading whilst others enjoyed gardening and being outside.

Tanya Burnett manager of Anchor’s Hatfield House care home said: “I’m happy that the CQC has given us a good rating. My team work incredibly hard to make sure Anchor’s Hatfield house care home is a great place for older people to live. Getting this kind of praise from the CQC is just the sort of recognition they deserve!

“We’re proud of the care we provide and making sure we provide our residents with fun and enjoyable activities that they can enjoy. We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people, and their families, can judge for themselves which homes are right for them and get the standard of care they deserve.”

Resident Miriam Felters, aged 90, who has lived at the care home for five years, said: “It’s wonderful that Anchor’s Hatfield house care home has been praised by the CQC but it’s really no surprise to me. Everyone here is so caring and supportive and we all get to do fun things we enjoy and really feel at home! My room is lovely, and the food is so delicious.

“I’ve always felt safe and comfortable living here. I know all the care team here by name and they all know me so well, we really have a lot of fun living here!”