Cake fit for a queen or king – and a fitting centrepiece for Doncaster’s St John’s Hospice 30th birthday party

Talented baker Shirley Donald, from Kirk Sandall, needed every ounce of strength she had as she lovingly crafted and donated the heavyweight delight - celebrating three decades of care and compassion to Doncaster people.

Shirley’s biggest sweet-toothed creation to date comprised 44 individual cakes joined together, and featured 15 boxes of Rice Krispies, 20 packets of marshmallows, 15 kilos of chocolate grenache, and much more.

Shirley with her mighty cake

And in the centre, a magnificently detailed dragonfly, the hospice’s symbol and almost too good to eat.

Shirley, who owns Total Cakes, said: “The dragonfly took around one week to sculpt and the cake two full days to bake and assemble. It was 32” long, 26” wide and 12” deep.”

Shirley has supported St John’s since her father-in-law went there for respite prior to his death and her sister, Karen Critchley, makes it a family tradition by knitting wool characters for the hospice to sell.

Hospice fundraiser Lindsey Richards, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “Shirley’s magnificent cake was quickly devoured as soon as it was cut into slices. It was a superb work of art and absolutely delicious.

“The 30th birthday party raised over £4,300 for hospice funds thanks to everyone who came along and supported us.”

*Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol, hospice and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.