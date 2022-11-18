News you can trust since 1925
Dancers step up their fundraising for St John’s Hospice in Doncaster

Members of what’s thought to be Doncaster’s longest running dance group have boosted the funds of St John’s Hospice to the tune of £1,300.

By Stephanie Bateman
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 1:50pm

Regulars of the Christ Church Dance Group raised the money from door takings at their twice weekly get-togethers at Parklands Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road.

Group founder Malinda Lygo said: “We routinely have over 50 members attending our Wednesday and Friday sessions, enjoying jiving, ballroom and sequence dancing to name just a few. We have been running for over 30 years so I think we must hold the title of oldest dance club in Doncaster, unless someone informs me otherwise.

Dancers hand over proceeds to hospice

“We were keen to support St John’s as we appreciate the great work the hospice does for Doncaster people.”

Malinda’s links with St John’s stretch back to the 1980s when she helped the legendary Jeanette Fish and former Doncaster MP Harold Walker rattle collection buckets to raise the cash needed to pay for the hospice to be built.

