Roger started organising the musical nights and an annual garden party at his Bentley home six years ago, following the death of Cheryl – his partner of 10 years – who spent her last days being cared for at the hospice.

This year he was joined by disc jockeys Russ Adam, from Sheffield; Hexthorpe’s Glen Holland; Jerry Mitchell from Auckley and Gary Wilton, from Edlington, for back-to-back musical memories.

This year’s garden party raised £625.50, bringing the total he has collected for St John’s since 2016 to over £8,100 – and he has no intention of turning the sound off.

Roger, left, is pictured handing over his cheque to Lindsey, with DJ Gary Wilton

Roger, aged 56, who owns local company Fencing 4 U, said: “The care and compassion Cheryl received at St John’s was amazing. This is my way of trying to repay the hospice team for what they did for Cheryl and for how they supported me.”

Neighbour Julie Murray, aged 48, who was a good friend of Cheryl’s, helped out with the fundraising again this year, gathering prizes for the garden party raffle and tombola, aided by friend Belinda Barsby.

St John’s fundraiser Lindsey Richards, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Roger is a legend at St John’s, a great friend and supporter who tirelessly raises money for us. We cannot thank Roger and his friends for rallying round to generate such a fantastic amount.”