Two more people have died in Doncaster due to Covid-19 and there have been a further 602 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 602 over the weekend, official figures show - and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 45,832 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday, October 4, up from 45,230 on Friday, October 1.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 14,653 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,941.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two more Doncaster people have died.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 93,311 over the period, to 7,934,936.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 893 people had died in the area by October 4 - up from 891 from October 1.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 11,994 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

A delay from one data source has resulted in a ‘small impact’ on the national total number of deaths reported today, according to a notice on the coronavirus dashboard.

It added any additional deaths will be included in a further update.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

Vaccination uptake for the UK has been suspended to allow developers to work on a solution to include 12 to 15 year olds.