Two more deaths and 515 further coronavirus cases recorded in Doncaster

A total of 81,535 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 20 (Thursday), up from 81,020 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 26,067 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 23,440.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 106,533 over the period, to 15,613,283.

The dashboard shows 1,004 people had died in the area by January 20

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

It means there have been 10 deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on 12 the previous week.

They were among 13,552 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 215,468 people had received both jabs by January 19 – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.